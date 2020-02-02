Police: Three people injured in Clovis shooting

Justine Lopez
CLOVIS, N.M. - The Clovis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three male subjects wounded.
Dispatch received the call Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Westchester Avenue.
Two of the victims are 21-years-old and one is19-years-old.
All three were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Clovis Police is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 575-769-1921 or Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.
