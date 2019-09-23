Police: Tohatchi schools placed on lockdown | KOB 4
Police: Tohatchi schools placed on lockdown

Justine Lopez
September 23, 2019 06:01 PM

TOHATCHI, N.M.— Students from Tohatchi High School and Middle School were moved to Tohatchi Elementary School after Navajo Police received notification of a male desiring to harm himself at Tohatchi High School Monday afternoon.

The high school was placed on lockdown while law enforcement officials investigated.

Release procedures are being implemented at the elementary school while police and staff are at the location.

Parents are encouraged to call 505-721-4700 if they have any questions about their child. 

Updated: September 23, 2019 06:01 PM
Created: September 23, 2019 04:31 PM

