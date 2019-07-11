Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe | KOB 4
Advertisement

Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe

Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe

Joshua Panas
July 11, 2019 02:31 PM

SANTA FE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two adults.

Advertisement

They were found with gunshot wounds at the 300 block on Don Gaspar. 

Police are not looking for any suspects.

People are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: July 11, 2019 02:31 PM
Created: July 11, 2019 01:55 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Apartment is a complete loss following overnight fire
file photo
Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
City's marketing director talks about the 'One Albuquerque' initiative
City's marketing director talks about the 'One Albuquerque' initiative
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
NM attorney general joins others in call for help for children held at the border
NM attorney general joins others in call for help for children held at the border
Advertisement




Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
2 bodies found in Albuquerque metro area prompt 2 separate investigations
NM attorney general joins others in call for help for children held at the border
NM attorney general joins others in call for help for children held at the border
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Las Vegas mayor refuses to answer questions amid investigation
Santa Fe files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturer
Santa Fe files lawsuit against major opioid manufacturer