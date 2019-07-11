Two people shot, killed in Santa Fe
Joshua Panas
July 11, 2019 02:31 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the shooting deaths of two adults.
They were found with gunshot wounds at the 300 block on Don Gaspar.
Police are not looking for any suspects.
People are asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
