Police: Unattended running car with girl, 5, inside stolen

Police say when the mother returned the car was gone.

A New Mexico State Police officer later spotted the stolen vehicle heading east on Interstate 10 toward El Paso and Castillo was arrested after a short chase.

The girl was not injured.

Castillo was charged with child abuse and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. It was not known if he had an attorney.

