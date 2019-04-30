Police: Victim's wallet stolen as she prepares to give money | KOB 4
Police: Victim's wallet stolen as she prepares to give money

Nicholette Miera and Melanie Rivera Nicholette Miera and Melanie Rivera |  Photo: Santa Fe County Detention Center

The Associated Press
April 30, 2019 11:32 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - Two Santa Fe women are accused of stealing the wallet of a woman who was about to give them money.

A criminal complaint says 27-year-old Melanie Rivera and 28-year-old Nicholette Miera were arrested on suspicion of robbery and other crimes in connection with the Sunday incident.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the victim reported she was leaving a store with her baby when two women asked for money to help pay for a hotel room.

According to police, the victim said she had started looking in her wallet for money when it was knocked from her hands and that the two women then ran away.

Police said officers later located and arrested Rivera and Miera.

Court records don't list defense attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

The Associated Press


