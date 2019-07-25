Police: Woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God' | KOB 4
Police: Woman orders food, tells server 'this one's on God'

The Associated Press
July 25, 2019 10:40 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico woman is facing charges after police say she ordered food from a Sonic and told a server, "This one's on God," before fleeing.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports 30-year-old Delila Hernandez was arrested Monday in a felony robbery case. Police say Hernandez rode her bicycle to a Sonic in Las Cruces and ordered a meal.

When the server asked for payment, she allegedly told him, "This one's on God."

Police say the server told her, "That's not how this works," but gave her the meal after she came toward him.

Police later found Hernandez at a nearby park.

It was not known if Hernandez had an attorney who could comment on the allegations. Authorities say her charges may be reduced.

