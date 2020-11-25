Poll: Did you change your Thanksgiving plans due to the COVID-19 spike?

He's pleaded with New Mexicans to consider their community when deciding how to celebrate Thanksgiving.

"I would say, as a physician, I worked in the emergency department, and my colleagues and I, throughout the hospital, gave up many Thanksgivings, Christmases, New Year's Eves, to make sure that we could be there for the community," Esptein said. "We're asking, on behalf of the medical community, just give up one Thanksgiving, perhaps, one Christmas, to make sure we have the resources available to make sure those folks who do need the services in the hospital and emergency departments have access to them."

Epstein said he is thankful for all of the people who are extra cautious this holiday season. He called their decisions an act of courage and love.