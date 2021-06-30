Poll: Gov. Lujan Grisham has 50% approval rating

Chris Ramirez
Updated: June 30, 2021 10:45 PM
Created: June 30, 2021 09:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- KOB 4 partnered with the non-partisan polling company Survey USA to gauge New Mexican's opinions on a variety of important issues, including the governor's job performance.
New Mexicans were asked, "Do you approve or disapprove of the job Michelle Lujan Grisham is doing as governor of New Mexico?
The governor scores the highest with people living in urban environments. She did particularly well in Doña Ana County and with adults ages 50-64.
People who identify as Democrats gave the governor an 80% approval rating.
She scored low with conservatives, people making more than $80,000 and Hispanics.
UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson dived into the numbers.
"They (Hispanics) are a very important constituency to the Democratic Party, and it is critical for them to support the governor," she said.
KOB 4 also asked New Mexicans how they feel the governor handled key issues.
Atkeson believes the low public safety scores are a vulnerable spot for the governor's re-election bid...
"On coronavirus, she is just really high in approval, but on crime, she doesn't have approval above 50 percent," Atkeson said. "It's telling me that there are all these specific issues and people are saying I'm really on coronavirus, but I'm not so high on these other things and that is what is pushing her down and creating so much uncertainty. "
