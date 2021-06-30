Poll: Gov. Lujan Grisham has 50% approval rating

She scored low with conservatives, people making more than $80,000 and Hispanics.

UNM political science professor Lonna Atkeson dived into the numbers.

"They (Hispanics) are a very important constituency to the Democratic Party, and it is critical for them to support the governor," she said.

KOB 4 also asked New Mexicans how they feel the governor handled key issues.

The coronavirus- 59% approval

The economy- 49% approval

Crime- 40% approval

Policing issues- 40% approval

Atkeson believes the low public safety scores are a vulnerable spot for the governor's re-election bid...

"On coronavirus, she is just really high in approval, but on crime, she doesn't have approval above 50 percent," Atkeson said. "It's telling me that there are all these specific issues and people are saying I'm really on coronavirus, but I'm not so high on these other things and that is what is pushing her down and creating so much uncertainty. "

