Poll shows Sanders edging out Biden in NM, lesser support for Pres. Trump

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 06, 2020 06:15 PM
Created: January 06, 2020 06:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new poll from Emerson College shows Bernie Sanders leading Joe Biden by one percentage point for the Democratic nomination for president in New Mexico.
The poll, of nearly 1,000, registered voters shows Sanders with 28% support. Biden has 27% support, followed by Andrew Yang with 10%. All other candidates were in single digits.
In a potential general election matchup with President Donald Trump, the polls show Sanders, Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren winning.
President Trump has a 39% approval rating in New Mexico and a 54% disapproval rating, according to the poll.
