Pope Francis appoints Malta-born priest as Las Cruces bishop

Baldacchino was formerly the auxiliary bishop of Miami. After ordination to the priesthood, he served for three years as parochial vicar at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Ridgewood, New Jersey.

His installation as the third Bishop of Las Cruces will take place on July 23.

The Las Cruces Diocese serves all of southern New Mexico.

___ Information from: Las Cruces Sun-News, http://www.lcsun-news.com

