Portales PD arrests suspect in deadly stabbing

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: September 13, 2021 02:20 PM
Created: September 13, 2021 01:55 PM
PORTALES, N.M. – Police arrested a 32-year-old man accused of stabbing and killing a 41-year-old man.
Jesse Lujan was arrested as a suspect in the stabbing death of Roy Courtney. Lujan is accused of stabbing Courtney late Saturday night at the 1100 block of West First Street in Portales.
Courtney succumbed to his injuries at Roosevelt General Hospital.
