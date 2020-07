Portales, Santa Fe, Farmington school start dates

Students will be in-person either Tuesday and Wednesday or Thursday and Friday

1st-6th Grade start date: August 25

All 1st – 6th grade kids will return with social distancing guidelines in place

Pre-K and Kindergarten start date: September 1

Mondays will be designated online learning days for all students. Schools will be sanitized during this time.

Santa Fe

Teacher start date: August 11

Online school start date: August 20

Classes will be fully remote for nine weeks. Officials will assess a pilot hybrid model when infection transmission rates fall below 1.05%

Farmington

Kindergarten, 1st Grade, 6th Grade, and 9th Grade start date: August 13

Pre-K, 2nd Grade, 3rd Grade, 7th Grade and 10th Grade start date: August 18

4th Grade, 8th Grade, 11th Grade and 12th Grade start date: August 19

Students will attend in-person classes Tuesday through Friday and distance learn on Mondays or opt for a completely online learning model