Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico | KOB 4
Advertisement

Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico

Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Associated Press
Created: March 01, 2020 10:56 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has said it completed about half of a 66-mile portion of a new border wall system in southern New Mexico that is replacing vehicle barriers and other blockades already in place.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that agency spokesman Roger Maier said about 30 miles of the 18-to-30-foot tall bollard wall is completed.

Advertisement

Maier says another 36 miles of the project through Dona Ana and Luna counties is expected to be completed in the coming months.

He says future work includes a combination of construction in place of existing barriers, and in locations where no barriers currently exist.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
Southbound I-25 and Montaño reopen after motorcycle crash
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
4 Investigates Alert: Unclaimed funds at the US Bankruptcy Court
Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter
Homeless people weigh in on potential location of Albuquerque's new homeless shelter
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
A person is taken by stretcher to a waiting ambulance from a nursing facility where more than 50 people are sick and being tested for the COVID-19 virus, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Kirkland, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Advertisement


Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Portion of replacement border wall complete in New Mexico
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Warrant issued for man sentenced to prison over dog's death
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Electric Playhouse hosts NM United-themed event
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Animal Welfare hosts $4 adoption event to celebrate Leap Day
Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money
Scammers sell fake gold jewelry in exchange for gas money