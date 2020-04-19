Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday, April 18. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,197 cases of COVID-19, with 469 confirmed cases in New Mexico, and 44 confirmed deaths.
The confirmed positive cases include the following counties:
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a second 57-hour curfew weekend, which went into effect Friday. It will remain in effect until Monday, April 20 at 5 a.m. The Navajo Police Department will be issuing citations to anyone who breaks curfew.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
