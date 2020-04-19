Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced | KOB 4
LIVE VIDEO > White House Coronavirus Task Force Provides Update
Advertisement

Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced

Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced

Justine Lopez
Created: April 19, 2020 10:16 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health and Navajo Area Indian Health Service have announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday, April 18. The Navajo Nation is now at a total of 1,197 cases of COVID-19, with 469 confirmed cases in New Mexico, and 44 confirmed deaths. 

The confirmed positive cases include the following counties:

Advertisement
  • Navajo County, AZ: 321
  • Apache County, AZ: 187
  • Coconino County, AZ: 206
  • McKinley County, NM: 261
  • San Juan County, NM: 168
  • Cibola County, NM: 14
  • San Juan County, UT: 14
  • Socorro County, NM: 13
  • Sandoval County, NM: 13

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a second 57-hour curfew weekend, which went into effect Friday. It will remain in effect until Monday, April 20  at 5 a.m. The Navajo Police Department will be issuing citations to anyone who breaks curfew. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Smart phone data reveals how states are responding to shelter-in-place orders
Smart phone data reveals how states are responding to shelter-in-place orders
2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798
2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens to people without symptoms
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing site opens to people without symptoms
Advertisement


Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Positive confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 1,197 on Navajo Nation after 70 new cases are announced
Smart phone data reveals how states are responding to shelter-in-place orders
Smart phone data reveals how states are responding to shelter-in-place orders
Detox program residents make masks for behavioral health staff
Detox program residents make masks for behavioral health staff
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees
2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798
2 new deaths, 87 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing state total to 1,798