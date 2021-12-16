Power outages continue in northern NM after Wednesday storms | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Power outages continue in northern NM after Wednesday storms

Power outages continue in northern NM after Wednesday storms

Tamara Lopez
Created: December 16, 2021 01:31 PM

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. – Although Wednesday's storms have passed, some northern New Mexico communities are still dealing with power outages Thursday.

According to a viewer in Chama, the whole town has been without power for over 24 hours, as of 12 p.m. Thursday. Updates from the Northern Rio Arriba Electric Company have also been spotty, in regards to when power might be restored. 

However, the electric company stated their phone lines were down for a while Wednesday, which made it harder for residents to get any updates on the outage.

According to the company, the system-wide outage has affected over 3,000 residents and stretches from Ghost Ranch to Lumberton. 

The company stated crews are working to try and restore power as soon as possible. A crew even came from southern NM to help. 

Their phones are running again but AT&T customers still have no service while Verizon customers have had their service restored. Any updates are also available on their website and social media. 

The Taos County Commissioners declared a state of emergency because of the damage caused by the wind and snow.

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative also reported about 20 broken power poles.

The Northern Rio Arriba Power Company also reported several power poles had been knocked down. 

Anyone who needs assistance at this time can visit the Hernandez Community Center or call the Central Dispatch at 753-5555. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Semi rollover closes WB I-40 west of Atrisco Vista, SB I-25 reopened at Broadway
Semi rollover closes WB I-40 west of Atrisco Vista, SB I-25 reopened at Broadway
Dog owners speak out against UNM golf course changes in virtual meeting
Dog owners speak out against UNM golf course changes in virtual meeting
State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in New Mexico
State health officials provide update on COVID-19 in New Mexico
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
Mother, daughter connect the dots to an unexpected reunion
NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation
NE Albuquerque bar loses liquor license, closes following NMSP investigation