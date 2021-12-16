Power outages continue in northern NM after Wednesday storms

The company stated crews are working to try and restore power as soon as possible. A crew even came from southern NM to help.

Their phones are running again but AT&T customers still have no service while Verizon customers have had their service restored. Any updates are also available on their website and social media.

The Taos County Commissioners declared a state of emergency because of the damage caused by the wind and snow.

Kit Carson Electric Cooperative also reported about 20 broken power poles.

The Northern Rio Arriba Power Company also reported several power poles had been knocked down.

Anyone who needs assistance at this time can visit the Hernandez Community Center or call the Central Dispatch at 753-5555.