PPP loan helping family-owned New Mexico business stay afloat

His crew is now composed of his two sons and his wife.

"It has forced us - small businesses - to reinvent themselves in a lot of ways," Rodriguez said. "Take on new challenges, refine our skills and push us in those areas."

He hopes the struggle of this last year will teach his sons something.

"They've learned the value of hard work, they're learning how to manage their money," Rodriguez said. "But, more importantly, they're learning that nothing in life worth having comes easy.""

It's the same thing he learned from his father.

"I'm the son of a migrant farmworker. I was born in Mexico. I came here - or my dad came here and worked hard as a farmworker - and other things," Rodriguez said. ""I'm ever so grateful for this country and that's all we need. We just need an opportunity. We can take it from there."

Rodriguez applied for the second round of PPP funds this week. He said the money will help the business as the pandemic drags on.

"I really do look forward to the day where all of this is behind us, and we can be self-sufficient like we once we were," he said. "And all restrictions are behind us and we can get out there and thrive, like we once did."

Hope is what he sees on the horizon.

"I am optimistic," Rodriguez said. "I don't know if that's the entrepreneur in me. But, I'm raring to go."

Click here for more information about applying for a forgivable PPP loan