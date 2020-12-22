Premium oil and gas tracts in short supply in New Mexico | KOB 4

Premium oil and gas tracts in short supply in New Mexico

Premium oil and gas tracts in short supply in New Mexico

The Associated Press
Created: December 22, 2020 06:39 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The State Land Office says there are fewer premium tracts available for leasing by oil and gas developers on trust land, particularly in the Permian Basin.

The agency said Monday that's having an effect on revenues. Lease sales netted nearly $17 million for the year, marking a decrease of nearly 68% when compared to 2019.

The sale completed earlier this month brought in more than $2.3 million for 2,880 acres.

Despite the historic drop in prices earlier this year and the economic fallout stemming from the pandemic, industry officials say production in the Permian Basin has remained stable.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Judge denies motion to keep man in jail for reportedly killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
Judge denies motion to keep man in jail for reportedly killing ex-girlfriend's boyfriend
CDC reports high death rate in New Mexico
CDC reports high death rate in New Mexico
Residents complain of no hot water for over a week at Mesa Verde Apartments
Residents complain of no hot water for over a week at Mesa Verde Apartments
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 826 additional COVID-19 cases
Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday
Second round of vaccines to arrive in New Mexico Monday