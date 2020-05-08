Preparation begins for the Quarter Horse Triple Crown trials | KOB 4
Preparation begins for the Quarter Horse Triple Crown trials

Cyber Monday by Jake Rogers Cyber Monday by Jake Rogers |  Photo: Ruidoso Downs

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 08, 2020 10:21 AM

RUIDOSO, N.M. — Live racing will begin at the Ruidoso Downs Race Track on May 22. Right now, schooling works are underway and Cyber Monday ran away with the fastest time despite high winds Thursday. 

"“He has been the best horse in my barn so far, and he proved he could run today,” said Sergio Ibarra, who trained the colt. “We have high hopes for him.”

Cyber Monday ran 250 yeards in :13.783. He is ridden by Sergio Becarra, Jr. A sorrel colt named Tuckk came in second at :13.852. Tuckk is trained by Mike Joiner and ridden by Noe Garcia, Jr. 

Joiner had 8 wins out of the 21 heats that ran Thursday. 

Live racing will begin with the Ruidoso Futurity Trials. Races will be streamed live at RaceRuidoso.com

Until further notice, only the New Mexico Racing Commission (NMRC) licensed training staff, jockeys and track officials will be allowed on the premises. Ruidoso Downs has developed protocol to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and requires daily daily temperature and health screenings. All are also required to wear face coverings. 


