Preparations underway for New Year's Eve celebration in Santa Fe

"We did keep the biscochitos, and we actually have two biscochitos in little, individually-wrapped bags," Sandoval said.

Instead of dropping a ball at midnight, a Zia rises like the sun on a 60-foot articulating boom – as the traditional song, Las Mananitas, plays in the background.

"This is interesting that it's a birthday song, because it really is about greeting the new day, greeting the new dawn," Sandoval said.

After the Zia rises, there will be a fireworks display on one of the oldest hotels in the U.S., La Fonda.

Event coordinators said 7,000 people came out to watch in 2019. This year, they're not expecting a crowd that big due to the pandemic and a snowstorm on the way.