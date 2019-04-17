Preps underway ahead of pilgrimage to El Santuario de Chimayo

Montoya said the pilgrimage brings back memories of his mother.

"Santuario was a special place for my mom and she passed away,” he said. “It's been about 12-14 years.”

While most faithful make the pilgrimage on Good Friday, Montoya will arrive on Wednesday, ahead of the large crowds.

Businesses along the route are getting ready for the influx of visitors.

“It's really inspirational because we get to visit with people that have done it with their parents and grandparents and now they're here with their kids and grandchildren,” said Fred Wilbur, who works at El Potrero Trading Post. “We don't have many traditions like that left in this country so it's fun."

Zachary Montoya, who works at the Santo Nino Gift Shop, said they’ve made thousands of bags of holy dirt. They will hand them out to visitors who won’t get the chance to make it inside the church because of the crowds.

"There's been people who have been cured from it,” Montoya said. “I personally want to see if I can find someone who's had an experience with it because it'd be interesting to see what they suffered from and how the holy dirt impacted their life."