Pres. Trump delays Real ID deadline

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 23, 2020 06:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Oct.1 Real ID deadline has been pushed back.
Pres. Trump made the announcement during Monday's Coronavirus Task Force press conference.
"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," he said.
Prior to the president's announcement, a Real ID would have been required to board a plane and enter federal buildings.
The president did not announce a new deadline.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company