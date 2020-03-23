Pres. Trump delays Real ID deadline | KOB 4
Pres. Trump delays Real ID deadline

KOB Web Staff
Created: March 23, 2020 06:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Oct.1 Real ID deadline has been pushed back.

Pres. Trump made the announcement during Monday's Coronavirus Task Force press conference.

"At a time when we're asking Americans to maintain social distancing, we do not want to require people to go to their local DMV," he said.

Prior to the president's announcement, a Real ID would have been required to board a plane and enter federal buildings.

The president did not announce a new deadline.


