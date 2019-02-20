Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall | 

Joshua Panas
February 20, 2019 02:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Trump tweeted about the completion of a "powerful wall" in New Mexico. 

Advertisement

The steel wall was built in Santa Teresa. It replaced fencing that was used to prevent vehicles from crossing.

According to the Washington Examiner, the money for the project came from the congressional budget in May 2017. 

The Washington Examiner reports the barriers are 18 to 30 feet high.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: February 20, 2019 02:49 PM
Created: February 20, 2019 02:43 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Couple pepper-sprayed employee, stole money and sunglasses
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
Local husky rescue seeks foster parents to take in pups
San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties
San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Desert Hills youth home shutting down April 1
Advertisement




Albuquerque caterer believes plastic ban would hurt business
Albuquerque caterer believes plastic ban would hurt business
Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico
Immigrants rally for better education in New Mexico
Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows the before and after of the wall
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
San Juan, Lincoln, Eddy latest to become Second Amendment Sanctuary Counties
San Juan County residents pack out the county commission meeting Tuesday night as commissioners voted 4-1 on a resolution to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.