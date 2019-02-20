Pres. Trump tweets about 'wall' in New Mexico
Joshua Panas
February 20, 2019 02:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- President Trump tweeted about the completion of a "powerful wall" in New Mexico.
The steel wall was built in Santa Teresa. It replaced fencing that was used to prevent vehicles from crossing.
According to the Washington Examiner, the money for the project came from the congressional budget in May 2017.
The Washington Examiner reports the barriers are 18 to 30 feet high.
We have just built this powerful Wall in New Mexico. Completed on January 30, 2019 – 47 days ahead of schedule! Many miles more now under construction! #FinishTheWall pic.twitter.com/TYkj3KRdOC— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2019
