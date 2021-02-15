Presbyterian dealing with outages due to winter storm in Texas

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 15, 2021 02:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian in New Mexico is dealing with outages because of a winter storm in Texas.
The healthcare system reported its IT system, which is based in Houston, is the source of the outage.
Presbyterian released the following statement:
Several of our IT systems, including MyChart, incoming telephone calls and our website, are currently unavailable due to an electrical power issue caused by a winter storm in Houston, Texas. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Should patients have a question that must be addressed immediately, please contact us at info@phs.org and we will respond as soon as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience as we resolve this issue.
