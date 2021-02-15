Presbyterian dealing with outages due to winter storm in Texas | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Presbyterian dealing with outages due to winter storm in Texas

Presbyterian dealing with outages due to winter storm in Texas

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 15, 2021 02:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Presbyterian in New Mexico is dealing with outages because of a winter storm in Texas.

The healthcare system reported its IT system, which is based in Houston, is the source of the outage.

Presbyterian released the following statement:

Several of our IT systems, including MyChart, incoming telephone calls and our website, are currently unavailable due to an electrical power issue caused by a winter storm in Houston, Texas. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Should patients have a question that must be addressed immediately, please contact us at info@phs.org and we will respond as soon as possible. We appreciate the public’s patience as we resolve this issue.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
Honduran boys whose family wants to seek asylum in the U.S., play on the sidewalk in Tijuana, Mexico, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Thousands of people are waiting to claim asylum and more come each day, falsely believing they will be able to enter the U.S. now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. While President Joe Biden has taken some major steps in his first weeks in office to reverse Trump's hardline immigration policies, his administration hasn't lifted some of the most significant barriers to asylum-seekers. (AP Photo/Elliot Spagat)
New Mexico man donates kidney to save woman's life
New Mexico man donates kidney to save woman's life
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque