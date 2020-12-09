Presbyterian shifting people around to make room for more patients

"We're very close to full for our usual beds that we use. We flex within our organization to be able to shift around," she said. "A specific example, I was on last night. We had two, too many patients at Rust Medical Center, so we moved them internally over to Pres. Hospital."

Gonzales says while providers are also being shifted around within Presbyterian to help at the hospitals, they've learned their lesson from the early months of the pandemic, and are making sure care is being provided at clinics and other offices.

"During the first wave, we did learn we don't want to do a complete shutdown of clinics because there is a lot of ongoing care and prevention of illness that goes on in those clinics, so we are maintaining those clinics, and we're doing it in a safe way for New Mexicans, providing telemedicine service," she said.

Medical professionals are asking people to avoid putting off care. They say patients will not be turned away.