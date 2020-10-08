President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,439

Crownpoint Service Unit: 912

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,070

Gallup Service Unit: 1,677

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,349

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,611

Tuba City Service Unit: 995

Winslow Service Unit: 487

6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.