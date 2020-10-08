President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,546 with 7,301 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 562.
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 604 cases, and Arizona reported 1,007 cases.
"The state of New Mexico reported its second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 426," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "In every state that encompasses the Navajo Nation, the overall daily numbers are increasing daily, along with the numbers of hospitalizations. We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in among many people across the country because of the pandemic, but our elders taught us to be strong and fight through adversity."
