President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in' | KOB 4
Advertisement

President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'

President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 08, 2020 08:18 AM
Created: October 08, 2020 08:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths Wednesday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,546 with 7,301 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 562.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 426 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 604 cases, and Arizona reported 1,007 cases. 

"The state of New Mexico reported its second highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 426," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "In every state that encompasses the Navajo Nation, the overall daily numbers are increasing daily, along with the numbers of hospitalizations. We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in among many people across the country because of the pandemic, but our elders taught us to be strong and fight through adversity."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,439
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 912
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,070
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,677
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,349
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,611
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 995
  • Winslow Service Unit: 487
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Navajo Nation will continue 57-hour weekend lockdowns through mid-October.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police launch homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
Police launch homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Leaked video shows Jessica Kelley's arrest following death of Victoria Martens
Family wonders if nearby rock blasting is causing damage inside their home
Family wonders if nearby rock blasting is causing damage inside their home
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 426 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Gov. Lujan Grisham to provide remote COVID-19 update Thursday
Advertisement


New Mexico to require job searches for unemployment benefits
New Mexico to require job searches for unemployment benefits
Police launch homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
Police launch homicide investigation in NE Albuquerque
President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'
President Nez: 'We know that there's fatigue and frustration settling in'
Trump, Biden teams debate debate: Virtual or not, next week?
FILE - This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos show President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Commission on Presidential Debates says the second Trump-Biden debate will be 'virtual' amid concerns about the president's COVID-19. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
New Mexico weighs court fees reform
New Mexico weighs court fees reform