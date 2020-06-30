President Nez worried over impact of COVID hotspots surrounding Navajo Nation | KOB 4
President Nez worried over impact of COVID hotspots surrounding Navajo Nation

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: June 30, 2020 06:40 PM
Created: June 30, 2020 05:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —While cases on the Navajo Nation have slowed over the past few weeks, new data suggest there is a slight uptick of infections.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez points to a longstanding mask requirement for the slow of the spread.

“The more and more we wore masks, it flattened out,” he said.

President Nez said he’s still worried about what’s happening in surrounding states as cases soar in nearby Arizona and Utah.

“Where it's circled in red there is of concern to us because of what's happening off our Nation and that's why we say don't travel to these hot spots,” Nez said.

On Tuesday, tribal officials announced an extension of the lockdown. The stay-at-home order will remain in place and Navajo government offices will remain closed.

“So for the next three weekends we are going to implement the 57-hour curfew,” said the president. “Fourth of July weekend is upon us. Please don't travel—stay home.”

A travel advisory also remains in place. President Nez said he’s worried about people traveling in and out of hot spots.

“This is to protect our elders,” he said. “Over 66% of the people who have passed on are over 60 years old. Let us protect our elders. Let us protect our first responders as well, those frontline warriors, by just staying home,” he said.


