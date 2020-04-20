President of Navajo Nation expects COVID-19 peak to hit in May | KOB 4
President of Navajo Nation expects COVID-19 peak to hit in May

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 20, 2020 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The president of the Navajo Nation had a dire message for people during his State of the Navajo Nation speech.

"The Navajo Nation has been hit hard with COVID-19," Pres. Jonathan Nez said.

By Monday morning, the Navajo Nation completed it's second 57-hour curfew to slow the spread of the virus.

The invisible threat has ravaged the Navajo Nation, where resources like running water and healthcare run thin.

"They're already projecting that we're going to hit the peak in early May or mid May," Nez said.

The crisis is also threatening the culture on the Navajo Nation, which is deeply rooted in their elders.

"Our cultures are in jeopardy right now if we lose our elders," said Allie Young

The Navajo Nation has reported more than 1,000 cases of the virus, which has led to quick community spread.

"I truly believe, ladies and gentlemen, that these numbers would have been a lot worse if it were not for each and every one of you staying home and abiding by these public health orders," Nez said.

The work to prevent the spread is far from over, according to Nez. 

"We need to hold each other accountable tell everybody to stay home," Nez said.

More weekend curfews are planned for the Navajo Nation. Residents are also required to wear face masks.


