President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado | KOB 4
President Trump claims wall is being built in New Mexico, Colorado

Joshua Panas
October 23, 2019 04:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- In an apparent mistake, President Donald Trump said his administration is building a wall in New Mexico, Colorado.

The president was speaking at an energy conference in Pittsburgh when he made the claim.

The president said the wall is a reason he believes he will win New Mexico in the 2020 election.

"You know why we're going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on the border of new Mexico," Trump said. " And we're building a wall in Colorado. We're building a beautiful wall, a big one that really works, you can't get over, you can't get under."

The administration has not commented on the apparent mistake. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: October 23, 2019 04:11 PM
Created: October 23, 2019 04:06 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

