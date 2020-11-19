Preventive detention motion filed against suspected serial arsonist

"The ink wasn't even dry. Ten minutes after they received the warrant they heard the call on the radio that he was on first and summer setting another fire. So, they just went immediately to pick him up," Hebert said.

Tolbert was arrested Wednesday and scheduled for his first felony appearance Thursday. He refused to appear, but prosecutors filed preventive detention motion. Court documents show Tolbert has 38 criminal cases filed against him the past four years, 18 of them are for arson.

"I'm just concerned he's going to go through the turnstile justice system again." Hebert said. "Tomorrow night, I'm going to have to be worried about, or maybe even tonight, I'm going to have to be worried about him coming back to my business again."

A district court judge will have to decide if Tolbert poses a danger to his community. He will remain locked up until then.