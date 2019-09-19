Priceless saddle stolen from Santa Fe storage unit
Kai Porter
September 19, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Santa Fe man’s priceless saddle was stolen.
The saddle was made in Pueblo, Colorado in the early 1900s.
Jeff Fordham said the saddle originally belonged to his great-grandfather.
“This saddle was given to me by my late uncle, three days before he passed,” Fordham said. “He gave it to me, and when he did give it to me, he explained that he knew I would take care of it and he reminded me that it was my great-grandfather's."
Fordham said someone stole the saddle from a storage unit his was renting on Airport Road.
Fordham said the thief cut the padlock to gain access to the unit. He believes the thief knew the saddle was inside the unit.
“Boxes were moved inside the unit which were covering the saddle,” he said. “And the only things that were taken were the saddle and a couple tools."
The storage facility manager told Fordham that the security cameras weren't working when the saddle was stolen.
He is now offering a reward to the person who finds the saddle or helps catch the thief.
Credits
Updated: September 19, 2019 06:22 PM
Created: September 19, 2019 04:57 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved