Principal of Belen private school says first week of in-person learning went well

Following the first week of school, Principal Melodie Good said things have gone well.

"I think some of the kids are frightened, but we've tried to make them feel good about being here, and they can see what we've done, and I think they feel pretty safe actually," she said. "

One kindergarten teacher was really worried about starting in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My two kid at home, they both have asthma. So we have to be super careful," Elena Padilla said.

Padilla said the safety measures put in place have made her feel better about teaching in-person classes.

"There was a good plan in place. So, coming back and setting everything up, it was really difficult to come and do all this extra stuff, but if it's going to make us safer and our kids safer, then it's worth it," she said.

Every student didn't return. Twenty-five opted out, deciding to stay at home and learn online.

Due to the capacity restrictions, St. Mary's is not accepting new students.