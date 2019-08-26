Prior to 7 people being shot in Hobbs, police visited party to address noise complaint | KOB 4
Prior to 7 people being shot in Hobbs, police visited party to address noise complaint

Kassi Nelson
August 26, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A man is facing charges in connection to a shooting at a party in Hobbs that left 3 people dead and four others injured.

Bishop Henderson is charged with aggravated assault. However, police said charges could be upgraded.

Witnesses told police that Henderson was the DJ at the party. They said, at one point, he held a gun in the air and fired several shots. Witnesses said Henderson also pointed his gun at a man playing a drinking game and shot him in the face.

Police had been at the house earlier in the night because of a noise complaint. However, even after speaking with Henderson, the party was not shut down.

Henderson was already on probation for bringing a stolen gun to school as a juvenile.

He’s currently being held for pretrial detention.

Kassi Nelson


Updated: August 26, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: August 26, 2019 04:46 PM

