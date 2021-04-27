Prison workers alleges retaliation for report of rodents

The Associated Press
Updated: April 29, 2021 06:56 PM
Created: April 27, 2021 04:43 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A mental-health worker at a state prison in western New Mexico is alleging in a lawsuit that she was harassed and threatened by superiors after reporting details of an apparent rodent infestation.
The lawsuit under the state’s Whistleblower Protection Act was filed Tuesday on behalf of social worker Nicole Ramirez.
Ramirez says she was met with disciplinary measures after complaining of health conditions at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility.
The Corrections Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment by phone and email.
Advocates for improved prison conditions say supervisors of the 390-bed facility have failed for years to resolve a rat and mouse infestation.
