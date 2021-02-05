Procession escorts body of slain NMSP officer to Deming

Megan Abundis
Updated: February 05, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 09:47 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People across New Mexico paid their respects to fallen New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott.
A motorcade escorted his body from Albuquerque to Deming Friday night.
"This one hurts because they are young, life is precious," said Jose Villegas, NMSP chaplain. "We need to embrace life, and in this case, he's a youngster, a young family."
The procession included dozens of first responders who made the journey to southern New Mexico.
"I've been doing this for 32 years, I've done a lot of line of duty deaths in New Mexico," said Villegas. "What's so important and people need to know is that police officers are human beings, they have souls, they have hearts lungs they have consciousness."
New Mexico State Police said Jarrott's family will issue a public statement at 1 p.m. Saturday in Deming.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company