Procession escorts body of slain NMSP officer to Deming | KOB 4

Procession escorts body of slain NMSP officer to Deming

Megan Abundis
Updated: February 05, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: February 05, 2021 09:47 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- People across New Mexico paid their respects to fallen New Mexico State Police officer Darian Jarrott.

A motorcade escorted his body from Albuquerque to Deming Friday night.

"This one hurts because they are young, life is precious," said Jose Villegas, NMSP chaplain. "We need to embrace life, and in this case, he's a youngster, a young family."

The procession included dozens of first responders who made the journey to southern New Mexico.

"I've been doing this for 32 years, I've done a lot of line of duty deaths in New Mexico," said Villegas. "What's so important and people need to know is that police officers are human beings, they have souls, they have hearts lungs they have consciousness."

New Mexico State Police said Jarrott's family will issue a public statement at 1 p.m. Saturday in Deming. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 23 new deaths, 589 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico communities mourn the loss of NMSP officer Darian Jarrott
New Mexico communities mourn the loss of NMSP officer Darian Jarrott
Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release
Judge overturns decision, grants Couy Griffin's release
NMSP officer killed in the line of duty was a father of three
NMSP officer killed in the line of duty was a father of three
Uptown Target reopens following fire
Uptown Target reopens following fire