Procession held in honor of fallen Roswell firefighter

"It was really unexpected. It really sucks for the community, because he was a big part of the firefighters," Chris Reid said. "Just losing one can mean a big difference in the whole situation with them."

Stroble had been with the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years.

"It's hit us all very hard. We all want to send our love to his family and let them know that we support them and love them," Lisa Connell said. "And if there's anything they need... that we're all here for them."