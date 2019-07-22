Procession held in honor of fallen Roswell firefighter | KOB 4
Procession held in honor of fallen Roswell firefighter

Faith Egbuonu
July 22, 2019 10:22 PM

ROSWELL, N.M. — The weather in Roswell matched the somber mood – as a firefighter killed in the line of duty was brought back home. 

Jeff Stroble, 46, died a month and a half after he was hurt in a fireworks explosion

On Monday, people lined the streets of Roswell to honor him and his sacrifice. 

"It was really unexpected. It really sucks for the community, because he was a big part of the firefighters," Chris Reid said. "Just losing one can mean a big difference in the whole situation with them." 

Stroble had been with the Roswell Fire Department for 17 years. 

"It's hit us all very hard. We all want to send our love to his family and let them know that we support them and love them," Lisa Connell said. "And if there's anything they need... that we're all here for them." 

Faith Egbuonu


Updated: July 22, 2019 10:22 PM
Created: July 22, 2019 08:35 PM

