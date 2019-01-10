Professional baseball players flock to Farmington for fundraiser | KOB 4
Professional baseball players flock to Farmington for fundraiser

Meg Hilling
January 10, 2019 05:27 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M.- Baseball is more than just a sport for the Morrissey family.

The family owns the Strike Zone batting cages in Farmington.

This weekend, they will be hosting a camp with professional baseball players from New Mexico.

“These guys were those kids one day. They were New Mexico kids, they were young kids that grew up in the state and it gives hope to our young kids,” Adam Morrissey said.

The funds generated from the camp will help with the family's medical bills. Their daughter, Grace, suffers from epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

“She's pretty fired up," Morrissey said.

Grace isn’t the only one excited about the camp. The players who will be visiting Farmington are happy to give back.

“It's been awesome for me to be a part of this," said Domenic Moreno, a former Detroit Tigers player.

The fundraiser will take place from 9:30 a.m. -1:30 p.m. Saturday.

People who are interested in attending the event are encouraged to register with Strike Zone.

Meg Hilling


Updated: January 10, 2019 05:27 PM
Created: January 10, 2019 04:47 PM

