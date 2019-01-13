Program using storytelling events to save Navajo language | KOB 4
Advertisement

Program using storytelling events to save Navajo language

Program using storytelling events to save Navajo language Photo: Disney-Pixar Studios, Navajo Nation Museum

The Associated Press
January 13, 2019 09:10 AM

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - A group of Navajo Nation elders is using traditional storytelling to try to pass down their native language to the next generation.

Advertisement

The Gallup Independent reports the Dine Council of Elders for Peace is beginning to hold storytelling events in Gallup, New Mexico, as a way to keep youth in New Mexico and Arizona engaged in the Navajo language.

Organizers plan events around storytelling, games and star-gazing.

Group member Mary Jane Harrison says the younger generation has lost much of the Navajo language. She says storytelling is important because the stories also contain real-life lessons.

Noreen Kelly is the program coordinator for the Dine Council of Elders for Peace. She says the group hopes to expand the events and make them more convenient for younger tribal members to attend.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: January 13, 2019 09:10 AM

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Woman dies days after texting for help during domestic violence incident
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Man accused of beating girlfriend to death remains in jail
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Albuquerque attorney investigated for child pornography
Advertisement




New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
New Mexico hit by another snowstorm
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
Albuquerque mayor delivers first State of the City
No guns allowed in gallery during New Mexico joint sessions
No guns allowed in gallery during New Mexico joint sessions
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Woman loses home, dog in mobile home fire
Casa Esperanza opening its doors after storm damage
Casa Esperanza opening its doors after storm damage