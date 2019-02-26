Proposal seeks memorial for US Civil War site in New Mexico | KOB 4
Proposal seeks memorial for US Civil War site in New Mexico

The Associated Press
February 26, 2019 12:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico lawmaker wants the state to honor Hispanic Civil War Union soldiers who helped win a key battle in northern New Mexico.

Sen. Linda Lopez of Albuquerque is pushing a proposal asking the state to create a task force that would suggest a plan for a memorial at the Battle of Glorieta Pass.

The site marks where Union soldiers beat back the advancing Confederate Army, ending the battle for the West during the Civil War.

Hispanic soldiers from the New Mexico territory played a key role in that fight. Under the proposal, the task force would be made of state officials, civil rights leaders and historians.

Currently, the site around 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Santa Fe only contains a makeshift memorial.

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: February 26, 2019 12:05 PM

