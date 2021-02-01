Propose House Bill aims to eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for some crimes

A spokesperson from House Speaker Brian Egolf' Office sent the following statement about HB 140:

"We are aware of robust debate around the intent, which is to reform mandatory minimum sentences and restore discretion to judges. We look forward to that debate in its assigned House committees that have experience in examining changes in sentencing."

“As a survivor of child sex abuse and speaking for all other survivors, I feel betrayed,” said Melissa Fryzel, a survivor. “It took me a long time to get freed from my own situation, and it really hurts my heart right know to see and know that those are still suffering from this evil are going to see legislation like this introduced."

The bill is scheduled for a hearing this week in the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee.