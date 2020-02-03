Proposed bill would eliminate school lunch co-payments for thousands of students | KOB 4
Proposed bill would eliminate school lunch co-payments for thousands of students

Nathan O'Neal
Created: February 03, 2020 05:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— A new House bill that was drafted alongside the governor’s office would eliminate school lunch co-payments for more than 12,000 students.

House Bill 10 would help students whose families make too much money to qualify for free school lunches or too little to afford the reduced price meals.

Lawmakers are considering overhauling that system for families who exist between that income bubble.

Meghan Mead, a staff attorney with New Mexico Appleseed, helped drafted the bill with legislators.

“It's very important, New Mexico leads the nation in food insecurity among children. One out of four children are food insecure. That means they don't have enough food to eat. They don't have the right kind of food to eat,” Mead said.

The proposal would cost $650,000 each year and cover children from families that meet the required income threshold.

“130 percent to 185 percent of the federal poverty level —which varies on the state you're in and the size of your family—but for a family of four it's approximately $45,000,” Mead said.

Proponents of the bill said it would also help school districts, which have racked up tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid meals.

“It is critical, without food children can't grow and thrive,” Mead said. “You see behavioral issues in school. There is an incredible amount of research which supports how important school breakfast and lunch are.”

HB 10 has not been scheduled to be heard in a committee however, drafters hope that will happen later this week.


