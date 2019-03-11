Proposed budget includes $3.1M for state police body cameras | KOB 4
Proposed budget includes $3.1M for state police body cameras

The Associated Press
March 11, 2019 10:24 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - New Mexico State Police officials are preparing for the possibility of equipping all officers with body cameras as lawmakers consider a budget proposal that would fund a $3.1 million purchase for the devices.

The department with 650 officers already records highway encounters and other incidences with dashboard cameras on vehicles. But Capt. Ted Collins tells the Santa Fe New Mexican that only a few dozen body cameras have been provided to officers in the Albuquerque district.

If state police obtain the cameras under the proposed budget, the department will join Albuquerque Police in requiring officers to use them.

Advocates for the cameras say they increase transparency and improve officer safety. The 2019 legislative session's last day is Saturday.

