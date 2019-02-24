Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM

Their executive director, Jennifer Ramo, said about 16,000 of the most vulnerable children and families are costing about $900 million every year, and no positive outcomes are being seen.

Ramo said Appleseed wants to figure out what makes kids vulnerable to problems such as child abuse, homelessness and poor educational outcomes.

To do so, Appleseed is proposing for state agencies like CYFD, Department of Health, Public Education Department, and others, to share their data to one databank.

Senator Carlos Cisneros for District 6 is the sponsor of SB 202. He believes state agencies do not know what other agencies are working on, so cases can be duplicated. Cisneros said it costs the state money and resources.

The bill is asking for appropriation of more than $3 million over a period of two years. Cisneros said that’s a small amount compared to the $7 billion budget.

All records in the databank will remain anonymous and only accessible to researchers working to find a solution to problems at-risk children face.

“It allows us to use data science in the same way we use for our phones or technology or our skin cream. But we’re gonna use it for social policy,” said Ramo. “We’re gonna be able to start predicting and preventing problems instead of catching them on the wrong end.”

As recommended by the Judiciary Committee, SB 202 is having a few changes made to it before going under review again.

Track HB 173 during the legislative session

Track SB 202 during the legislative session