Proposed overhaul of New Mexico wildlife agency stalls | KOB 4

Proposed overhaul of New Mexico wildlife agency stalls

Proposed overhaul of New Mexico wildlife agency stalls Photo: Richard Pipes/ The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File

The Associated Press
Created: February 24, 2021 06:52 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Legislation that would have overhauled New Mexico’s wildlife management agency has stalled in a Senate committee.

After a three-hour debate, the sweeping measure was tabled Tuesday after lawmakers raised questions about the changes proposed in the 241-page bill.

Among the concerns were potential economic impacts on hunting guides and outfitters.

Opponents of the bill said many outfitters would likely go out of business if they no longer received a share of the state's hunting tags and that would mean lost jobs and revenues for rural communities.

The two Democratic lawmakers pushing the bill argued that it's time to modernize the state Game and Fish Department.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico House endorses liquor reforms
New Mexico House endorses liquor reforms
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
Judge grants pretrial release for teacher who is accused of child sex crimes
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
2 dead after morning house fire in SE Albuquerque
New Mexico music educators push state leaders to allow in-person band
New Mexico music educators push state leaders to allow in-person band
FDA says J&J 1-dose shot prevents COVID; final decision soon
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine protects against COVID-19, according to an analysis by U.S. regulators Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, that sets the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration's scientists confirmed that overall, it's about 66% effective and also said J&J's shot, one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two, is safe to use. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)