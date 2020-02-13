Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk

Megan Abundis
February 13, 2020
Created: February 13, 2020 08:38 PM
SANTA FE, N.M.- The New Mexico House passed the proposed 'red flag law" Thursday night.
The vote was 39-31, which means several Democrats joined their Republican counterparts in opposing the bill.
Senate bill 5 would allow law enforcement officers to petition a state district court to order the temporary surrender of firearms if a person is determined to be a risk to themselves or others.
The bill will go to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's desk. She said she plans on signing it into law.
The governor released the following statement:
“This is a tremendous victory for New Mexicans’ public safety. This tool will empower law enforcement to keep our communities safer. It will minimize the plain and unacceptable risks of gun violence and suicide all across New Mexico. Lawmakers showed great courage tonight. I applaud them and am particularly grateful to Representatives Ely and Garratt for their willingness to stand up and lead on this common-sense measure. I look forward to signing it into law in short order. I look forward to continuing to invest in and support law enforcement officers and resources in our state. And I am very proud to say New Mexico is moving forward on balanced, responsible gun safety. Families in every corner of our state will benefit.”
The House GOP leader also released a statement following the bill's passage:
“Democrat Daymon Ely (Bernalillo) admitted in debate that ‘this bill will infringe on New Mexicans constitutional rights,’ and we certainly agree. The Governor is going to be taking firearms from people who have not committed a crime, and they will be forced to prove themselves to be innocent.” - House Republican Leader Jim Townsend
