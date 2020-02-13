Proposed 'red flag law' passes NM House, heads to governor's desk

The governor released the following statement:

“This is a tremendous victory for New Mexicans’ public safety. This tool will empower law enforcement to keep our communities safer. It will minimize the plain and unacceptable risks of gun violence and suicide all across New Mexico. Lawmakers showed great courage tonight. I applaud them and am particularly grateful to Representatives Ely and Garratt for their willingness to stand up and lead on this common-sense measure. I look forward to signing it into law in short order. I look forward to continuing to invest in and support law enforcement officers and resources in our state. And I am very proud to say New Mexico is moving forward on balanced, responsible gun safety. Families in every corner of our state will benefit.”

The House GOP leader also released a statement following the bill's passage:

“Democrat Daymon Ely (Bernalillo) admitted in debate that ‘this bill will infringe on New Mexicans constitutional rights,’ and we certainly agree. The Governor is going to be taking firearms from people who have not committed a crime, and they will be forced to prove themselves to be innocent.” - House Republican Leader Jim Townsend