Prosecutor seeks information in New Mexico cold case killing

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in northern New Mexico says he is waiting on additional information in a nearly two-year-old cold case killing.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores told the Las Vegas Optic last week police in Las Vegas, New Mexico, have turned over evidence in the fatal shooting of Jeromy Vasquez. On Jan. 21, 2018, the 36-year-old was gunned down in the northern New Mexico city, but no charges were ever filed.