Prosecutor seeks information in New Mexico cold case killing | KOB 4
Advertisement

Prosecutor seeks information in New Mexico cold case killing

Prosecutor seeks information in New Mexico cold case killing

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2019 08:09 AM

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in northern New Mexico says he is waiting on additional information in a nearly two-year-old cold case killing. 

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores told the Las Vegas Optic last week police in Las Vegas, New Mexico, have turned over evidence in the fatal shooting of Jeromy Vasquez. On Jan. 21, 2018, the 36-year-old was gunned down in the northern New Mexico city, but no charges were ever filed. 

Advertisement

Flores says his office was told more information in the case was coming.

An Optic story examining the case earlier this month posed questions about why a suspect wasn't investigated more thoroughly.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Tech goof: Woman records herself instead of marriage proposal
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Breaking Bad store set to open in January
Advertisement


APD investigating 80th homicide this year
APD investigating 80th homicide this year
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
The Paleta Bar raises funds to cover funeral costs for a family killed on Christmas Day
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
Father sentenced to 20 years for trafficking his children
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
'Baby Shark' creators release Navajo version of viral video
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game
Sports editor apologizes for tweeting 'scalps' after game