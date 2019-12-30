Prosecutor seeks information in New Mexico cold case killing

The Associated Press
Created: December 30, 2019 08:09 AM
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A district attorney in northern New Mexico says he is waiting on additional information in a nearly two-year-old cold case killing.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Richard Flores told the Las Vegas Optic last week police in Las Vegas, New Mexico, have turned over evidence in the fatal shooting of Jeromy Vasquez. On Jan. 21, 2018, the 36-year-old was gunned down in the northern New Mexico city, but no charges were ever filed.
Flores says his office was told more information in the case was coming.
An Optic story examining the case earlier this month posed questions about why a suspect wasn't investigated more thoroughly.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)