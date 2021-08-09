Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder

The Associated Press
August 09, 2021
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have offered a confidential plea agreement to Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin that might resolve misdemeanor criminal charges linked to the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol.
The proposed pleading was discussed Monday at a court hearing in U.S. District Court in Washington.
Griffin still denies federal charges that he knowingly entering barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent to disrupt government as Congress considered Electoral College results.
The county commissioner from southern New Mexico reached an outside terrace of the Capitol without entering the building and attempted to lead a tumultuous crowd in prayer with a bullhorn.
