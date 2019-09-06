Protecting against the Hantavirus
Brittany Costello
September 06, 2019 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 15-year-old boy from McKinley County died from the Hantavirus.
A person can contract Hantavirus by breathing the air near rodent droppings.
“The only rodent that we worry about in the Albuquerque area is going to be deer mouse, but really the cases are pretty low,” said Michael Swanson, commercial manager with Preventive Pest Control.
The Hantavirus-carrying deer mouse is all around New Mexico, but catching the virus is more common is rural areas.
Over the past 45 years, there have been 53 cases of Hantavirus in McKinley County. In Bernalillo County, there have only been two cases in that same timeframe.
Swanson said garage doors with gaps can be welcoming to rodents. He also said to beware of pet food or bird feed that is left out.
“If you see one mouse, that's an indication that they do have the ability to get into your house,” Swanson said.
People who spot droppings should wear a mask and disinfect the areas with bleach.
