Protecting your mental health amid coronavirus scare

Created: March 17, 2020 06:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The thought of a lockdown, supermarkets shelves wiped clean and the overall uncertainty with COVID-19 outbreak, it's taking a toll on people's mental health.

"Even if you don't have a standing psychiatric condition, just the nature of the crisis can be very anxiety provoking," Dr. Scott Carroll who specializes in behavioral health.

Dr. Carroll said it's important for people to remember to stay connected with others in their life.

"What you should be doing is maintaining phone contact," Dr. Carroll said. "And contact through social media with friends and family so that way you're still having connection with family.

He also recommends staying busy and keeping a routine. 

"There are ways that you can be physically active without actually putting yourself at risk, whether that's doing you yoga class at home with an online leader or doing a home exercise programs and start that at home," Dr. Carroll said. 

Mental health resources:

Agora Crisis Center

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255  


