Providers, patients call for new management at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital

Created: March 23, 2022 06:23 PM
GALLUP, N.M. – Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital (RMCH) employees claim they were recently presented with a petition at work, requesting that McKinley County commissioners take back their notice to terminate the hospital's lease.
Commissioners told KOB 4 last week, they decided to temporarily pull the Community Hospital Corporation’s (CHC) lease, so commissioners would have six months to mediate between the hospital and the community, to address concerns on both sides.
"It's not easy for the rest of the community, not knowing what's going on, especially when they see that some doctors are leaving, or there's disgruntled employees or things like that, and so we're trying to figure out how to pull it all together and save our hospital basically,” said County Commissioner Board Chairman Billy Moore.
For many people living in the Gallup area, RMCH is the only option for emergency care. Since CHC took over in 2020, more than a hundred employees have been fired or have walked away.
Now, local providers and patients have formed a group, and they are calling for new management at the hospital. Last week, they shared their stories with KOB 4, about faulty and outdated equipment, poor communication and retaliation from hospital leadership. They said it has created an unsafe environment for both employees and the people they are tasked to care for.
Some current hospital employees, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were presented with the petition, along with a list of talking points. It includes progress the hospital has made since CHC took over. It also calls out protesters, saying they need to, "stop and respectfully let us take over and worry about what is best for the hospital."
RMCH employees told KOB 4, the documents made them feel uncomfortable.
"I think it was inappropriate the way it was brought to us,” one employee said. “I know the community is right, because of all the things that are going on."
Another employee said she was “flabbergasted” by the whole situation. "Someone's actually going to run around—our supervisors who are we are subordinate to are going to run around and ask us to sign a petition,” she said.
Some employees said they are planning to leave RMCH to find work elsewhere, even though supervisors have asked them to stay.
"Our supervisor here, she was like, she was just talking and she goes, ‘RMCH is not going to close, and I want you guys to stay here, don't leave,’" one employee said. "I've been applying other places."
"I'm planning to leave," another employee said.
After multiple attempts to contact hospital leadership, an official called KOB 4 Wednesday. They said the document circulating at RMCH was not really a petition and said that was false information.
Once we made them aware KOB 4 had a copy of the document, titled “Petition for Reconsideration McKinley County Commissioners,” the official said the petition was "squashed" and is “no longer in circulation.”
The hospital also hired a new permanent CEO this week. The Gallup Independent reports it is bringing on Robert Whitaker, the former CEO of Kansas Medical Center. He is set to replace current interim CEO Don Smithburg.
