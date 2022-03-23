Providers, patients call for new management at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Hospital

Some current hospital employees, who asked to remain anonymous, said they were presented with the petition, along with a list of talking points. It includes progress the hospital has made since CHC took over. It also calls out protesters, saying they need to, "stop and respectfully let us take over and worry about what is best for the hospital."

RMCH employees told KOB 4, the documents made them feel uncomfortable.



"I think it was inappropriate the way it was brought to us,” one employee said. “I know the community is right, because of all the things that are going on."



Another employee said she was “flabbergasted” by the whole situation. "Someone's actually going to run around—our supervisors who are we are subordinate to are going to run around and ask us to sign a petition,” she said.



Some employees said they are planning to leave RMCH to find work elsewhere, even though supervisors have asked them to stay.



"Our supervisor here, she was like, she was just talking and she goes, ‘RMCH is not going to close, and I want you guys to stay here, don't leave,’" one employee said. "I've been applying other places."

"I'm planning to leave," another employee said.

After multiple attempts to contact hospital leadership, an official called KOB 4 Wednesday. They said the document circulating at RMCH was not really a petition and said that was false information.

Once we made them aware KOB 4 had a copy of the document, titled “Petition for Reconsideration McKinley County Commissioners,” the official said the petition was "squashed" and is “no longer in circulation.”



The hospital also hired a new permanent CEO this week. The Gallup Independent reports it is bringing on Robert Whitaker, the former CEO of Kansas Medical Center. He is set to replace current interim CEO Don Smithburg.