Public Education Department takes over local school board | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Public Education Department takes over local school board

Public Education Department takes over local school board

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 12, 2019 07:19 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 06:53 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) notified the Questa Independent School Board that it would be suspended.

In a letter to the board president, Ryan Stewart, Secretary Designate of Education, said the board has shown an instability of leadership, has not been compliant with the Individuals with Disabilities Act and has violated the Open Meetings Act.

Advertisement

The letter states that the NMPED would take over the school board until Jan 1, 2020, which will allow the board to take corrective action.

4 Investigates has reported on alleged corruption on the board. Following the investigation, the attorney general demanded that a board member step down. He refused, but lost re-election.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Public Education Department takes over local school board
Public Education Department takes over local school board
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
Attorney General Barr touts crime-fighting effort in New Mexico
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Pigeon problem forces family to move
Advertisement


Public Education Department takes over local school board
Public Education Department takes over local school board
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
AG Barr critical of New Mexico's judicial system
Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in New Mexico
Hate crimes appear to be on the rise in New Mexico
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Criminals target Albuquerque business— again
Trump campaign rally cost Rio Rancho nearly $240,000
Trump campaign rally cost Rio Rancho nearly $240,000