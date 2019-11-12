Public Education Department takes over local school board

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 12, 2019 07:19 PM
Created: November 12, 2019 06:53 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) notified the Questa Independent School Board that it would be suspended.
In a letter to the board president, Ryan Stewart, Secretary Designate of Education, said the board has shown an instability of leadership, has not been compliant with the Individuals with Disabilities Act and has violated the Open Meetings Act.
The letter states that the NMPED would take over the school board until Jan 1, 2020, which will allow the board to take corrective action.
4 Investigates has reported on alleged corruption on the board. Following the investigation, the attorney general demanded that a board member step down. He refused, but lost re-election.
